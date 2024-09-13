It is currently being performed at the La Latina theatre in Madrid. The comedy of errors, Shakespeare’s play, in the successful production directed by Andrés Lima, which was presented two summers ago at the Mérida Festival and still has a long tour ahead of it. The production is designed to please the public: it accentuates the farce, underlines it with caricature-like strokes, moves it with a very good rhythm and peppers it with choreography.

The premiere of the film has taken place at the Flyhard venue in Barcelona On December Josep, A story of music and mental health presented to us in a hybrid format, halfway between essay and confession. It is the work of playwright Marc de la Varga, who has returned to the scene after eight years of silence following a surprising first show. (The kid on TV).

And in the Cuarta Pared room in Madrid it was presented this Thursday Blue (a short epic of an eye between life and death), a show inspired by an incident that occurred during the 2021 protests in Barcelona to demand the freedom of rapper Pablo Hasél, when a young woman lost an eye after being hit by a foam projectile from the Mossos d’Esquadra. A text by Antonio M. López directed by Rakel Camacho and Jorge Kent.