As every week SteamDB has published the Steam’s top-selling games and hardware rankingsThe top 10, as usual, is compiled based on revenue in dollars (and not units sold) and excludes free-to-play games (and related in-game purchases) from the count, which would otherwise have allowed The First Descendant to soar to the top.
As a result, we find the first place Elden Ringwhich is basically experiencing a second youth on a commercial level thanks to the launch of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, which is in fourth place. In second place we find, as is now tradition, Steam Deck, while the lowest step of the podium goes to Baldurs Gate 3which is climbing up the sales charts thanks to the discount currently active with the Summer sales of the platform.
In the ranking many games currently on offer
In the case of Larian Studios’ RPG, many were probably tempted by the fact that it reached its all-time low price on Steam and GOG, obviously without considering various key resellers, thanks to this wave of summer offers.
The rest of the ranking then reflects the discounts offered by the Valve store and so we see in the top ten positions evergreens of the caliber of Cyberpunk 2077 (sixth), Red Dead Redemption 2 (eighth), GTA 5 (ninth), EA Sports FC 24 (tenth), all games that are currently on sale. Let’s see the complete top 10:
- Elden Ring
- Steam Deck
- Baldurs Gate 3
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Chained Together
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Forza Horizon 4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- GTA 5
- EA Sports FC 24
