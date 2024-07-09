As every week SteamDB has published the Steam’s top-selling games and hardware rankingsThe top 10, as usual, is compiled based on revenue in dollars (and not units sold) and excludes free-to-play games (and related in-game purchases) from the count, which would otherwise have allowed The First Descendant to soar to the top.

As a result, we find the first place Elden Ringwhich is basically experiencing a second youth on a commercial level thanks to the launch of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, which is in fourth place. In second place we find, as is now tradition, Steam Deck, while the lowest step of the podium goes to Baldurs Gate 3which is climbing up the sales charts thanks to the discount currently active with the Summer sales of the platform.