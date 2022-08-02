Ubisoft will allow you to play the latest title in the saga from August 4 to 7.

Ubisoft has announced that you will be able to play Far Cry 6 this Weekend by way of totally free. So It has been announced by the official account of Ubisoft Spain on Twitter reporting that you can even receive a 60% discount in the title if you venture to liberate Yara from the Antón Castillo dictatorship.

Far Cry 6 will be free from August 4 to 7Far Cry 6 will be available from the day August 4 to 7, as reported by the video in the tweet below. Apparently, some content from the title will also be available, such as the Stranger Things mission, Rambo-related content, and Trejo’s missions.

It will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. you can also receive a 5 euro discount voucher for the next purchase you make in the ubisoft store. Of course, to take advantage of these 5 euros you must buy Far Cry 6 during this promotion, that is, from 4 to 7 of August.

In this case it is a limited time test and not from a demo, so if you play a lot you could get pretty far into the story. In 3DJuegos our colleague Alejandro Pascual carried out the analysis and qualified it as the biggest delivery, but that should also be a turning point.

More about: Far Cry 6 and Far Cry.