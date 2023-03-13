Riders of all walks of life, here’s a warning that will delight you all. The Nürburgring will open for the Touristenfahrten for the first time in 2023. Bring your M3, Civic Type R, or whatever you have in the shed to Nürburg this weekend. Here follows the most important information about this year’s Touristenfahrten.

Calendar and opening hours of the Touristenfahrten

On Sunday March 19 you can go wild again on the more than 20 kilometer long circuit. The Nürburgring Nordschleife will then be open from 08:00 to 18:30. For the full calendar of the Nürburgring Touristenfahrten in 2023 you have to here are. The opening hours vary per day and per week. So be sure to check before you go what time the track is open on the day you want to go.

With the exception of a few days, you can drive around the Groene Hel on weekdays in March between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM. From April it is from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM. On weekends you can usually join the Touristenfahrten between 09:00 and 18:00.

Touristenfahrten on the Nürburgring GP circuit

Also in 2023 you can drive laps on the GP circuit of the ‘Ring. You have to wait until Tuesday 4 April for that. Then you can go wild between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM. The following Friday the GP circuit is open from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, the following weekend from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. It is therefore even more important to check whether you are allowed on the asphalt.

Price of the Nürburgring Touristenfahrten in 2023?

From Monday to Friday you pay 30 euros for a round of the Nordschleife and 35 euros at the weekend. On the GP circuit you also lose 35 euros for a lap. Do you visit the Nürburgring more often? Then it is cheaper (or less expensive) to purchase an annual ticket, and the price will also increase. The annual subscription costs 3,000 euros (unless you bought it before January 10, when it cost 2,500 euros).