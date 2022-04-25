We are approaching the final stretch of all the competitions, and with the end of them, we are getting to know who is closest to trying to win championships. In other leagues, such as the German or French league, last day we already met the league champions of these countries, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain respectively.
In Spain we have very little left to know the team that wins the league title, although without a doubt the team that is best on track to add one more league title is Real Madrid, and with the defeat of FC Barcelona on Sunday, it could be proclaimed champion this weekend.
After the defeat of Xavi Hernández’s team by a goal to nil against Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid is in first place with a 15-point advantage over both FC Barcelona and Sevilla, although only the azulgranas have mathematical options to snatch LaLiga from the Madrid. With the next day pending to certify the future of the Madrid season, the Whites depend on themselves to be champions.
Next Saturday, April 30 at 4:15 p.m. in Spain, the match between Real Madrid and Espanyol will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu. If Real Madrid manages to score, whether it’s a draw or a victory, they will mathematically be proclaimed league champions and will be able to celebrate the league title with four games to go until the end of the competition.
In case they lose against Espanyol, they could be proclaimed champions on Sunday, although in that case they would depend on the result of Barcelona. If Xavi’s men don’t win at home against Mallorca, Madrid will be champions.
