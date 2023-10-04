Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 09:59



The Ifepa fairgrounds, in Torre Pacheco, will open its doors this weekend to ‘Revinted’, “the first second-hand market between individuals in which attendees are offered a physical space to buy, sell or exchange clothes and accessories to those who want to give a second life,” sources from the fairgrounds indicated yesterday.

As explained by Antonio Miras, general director of Ifepa, in the presentation of this event, ‘Revinted’ also “promotes a more sustainable lifestyle.” The event schedule will be, uninterrupted, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.