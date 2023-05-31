A driver, meters of legroom, fully electric and the door will be opened neatly for you at the destination. Maybe that train isn’t so crazy after all. But for terminal hay fever sufferers there is only one suitable form of transport during this period, and that is the car. With these tips you will suffer less from hay fever in the car. The good news: you don’t have to do much for it.

According to Hooikoortsradar, we are getting ‘a lot of pollen’ through the Netherlands today. That is one step below ‘extremely high pollen’. But don’t worry: ‘extremely high pollen’ are expected for the rest of the week. So it’s good to almost take your allergy medicines, and if possible take the car to work. Or stay at home with everything tightly closed.

Close the window, let the filter do its job

A synonym for cabin filter is pollen filter. And let pollen be just those nasty things you’re allergic to. You and almost 1 million other Dutch people, by the way. All modern cars have a filter through which the air that enters passes. So the simplest tip is to keep the windows closed and turn on the air conditioning.

Most pollen is between 10 and 30 microns in size and a pollen or interior filter can easily stop that. You sometimes come across old cars that do not have such a filter. Perhaps the filter has been lost over the years or it has never been put on. In this case you can check whether one can be ordered, or you can make one yourself.

Replace the filter against hay fever in the car

If you suffer from hay fever, it is wise to replace the thing regularly anyway. Especially if you bought your car second-hand, you often have no idea when that thing was last replaced – you are probably still huffing the farts from the previous owner. A cabin filter costs somewhere between 5 and 20 euros, so it is not a major expense. Moreover, they are usually easily accessible. In many cars it is somewhere under the glove compartment.

Still hay fever in the car? Then recycle

Do you want to be completely sure that nothing gets in? Then set the air conditioner to recirculation mode. Then the system continues to pump the existing air. Make sure your car is clean, otherwise you will be pumping around existing pollen. It also does not hurt to have your air conditioning system cleaned at the dealer.

Cars with HEPA filters

Do you want to protect yourself well against hay fever in the car? Then find a car with HEPA filters. Or look for a HEPA interior filter for the car you have. Unfortunately, we don’t come across them much yet. Teslas have such a HEPA filter as standard, so that you could survive a biological attack in a Model X. Modern Mercedes also have such a filter, and some other brands.