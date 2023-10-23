There will also be a continuation of the North American earnings season for the 3rd quarter, with data from big techs

This week will see the continuation of the North American earnings season for the 3rd quarter of this year, with data from technology giants, in addition to the start of company announcements in the Brazilian market, with emphasis on the mining company Vale.

The economic agenda also gains momentum, with the preview of inflation in the local market and a preliminary indicator of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the United States.

Swing season

In Brazil, Indústrias Romi releases a report on Tuesday (24.Oct.2023) and Wednesday (25.Oct.2023), it is the turn of Neoenergia, Weg, Santander Brasil and Klabin. On Thursday (October 26, 2023), big names like Vale and Gol report financial data, as well as Multiplan, Hypera and Suzano. The week ends with Usiminas, on Friday (27.Oct.2023).

Alan Martins, analyst at Nova Futura Investimentos, believes that the sector with the greatest potential for good results is finance, while retail should not bring good news. “Outside, the banks’ results have been very good and above expectations. I believe it could be interesting for us here too”compare.

In the United States, which had already started the 3Q23 results release season, it is the turn of big techs.

Economic agenda

Expectations for Brazilian inflation gain prominence with the preview of the official indicator, with the IPCA-15 (Broad National Consumer Price Index) to be released by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) on Thursday (26.Oct. 2023).

In the United States, the 1st reading of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the 3rd quarter of the USA will also be revealed on Thursday (26.Oct.2023), with the expectation that the expansion of annualized activity will reach 4.1%.

In the Euro Zone, the ECB’s (European Central Bank) interest rate decision also stands out on the same date in the Economic Calendar.

On Friday (27.Oct.2023), it is the market’s turn to reflect data from the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index for September, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure. Consensus projections indicate a monthly variation of 0.3%, a deceleration compared to the previous 0.4%.

With information from Investing