The month of April has been a nightmare for Barcelona, the culé team went from having options and dreaming of winning both La Liga and the Europa League to losing everything in a matter of days, injuries to vital pieces have cost the team dearly led by Xavi, who has been singled out in recent days.
However, beyond a failure, one must speak of a return to reality, Barcelona has returned to its starting point since the arrival of Xavi, a starting point with a view to the internal and external reconstruction of the club, priority objective that should not be forgotten and that will begin this week with the renewal of one of the pillars of the institution, Ronald Araujo.
Being for many the footballer who has shown the most growth in the world this season, Ronald Araujo and Barcelona will extend their ties until 2026 after months of intense and complicated negotiations, where in the end both parties have yielded a little more than they planned at the beginning because they understand that there is no better way to grow than being together. The Uruguayan would have his contract signing ceremony at the end of this week and once this is done, the Catalans will start working with Gavi.
#week #renewal #Ronald #Araujo #signed
Leave a Reply