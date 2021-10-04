The month of October has already started and you know what that means: Halloween It is just around the corner and from the video on demand platforms they are perfectly aware of it. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Netflix, October 4-10, 2021 and that has almost thirty premieres and novelties between movies, series and documentaries, many of them original. Without further ado we leave you with our two recommendations of the week before giving way to the complete list. Is Someone In Your House – October 6 As we said, Halloween is almost here and Netflix will celebrate it in the coming weeks with content from terror. The first to land is There is someone in your house, a slasher which tells the story of a group of young men about to graduate whose most intimate secrets are being revealed by a mysterious murderer. These young people must stop the criminal before he continues to tell his secrets … or take their lives. Mr. Robot (Complete Series) – October 7 One of the great television thrillers in the last decade landing now on Netflix. We are talking about Mr. Robot, the series starring him Oscar winner Rami Malek and that tells us the story of a brilliant computer scientist who works in a major technology company during the day and who acts as a cyber vigilante at night. Video games arrive on Netflix: tests begin on the Spanish version of the service All this week’s premieres on Netflix On My Block S4 (04/10)

I remember you (05/10)

Escape the Undertaker (05/10)

Is there someone in your house (06/10)

Mary Magdalene (06/10)

Bitter silence (06/10)

The Carabinieri (06/10)

Black and Blue (06/10)

The revenge of the Juanas (06/10)

Sport and foul play (06/10)

Sweet Engineering (06/10)

Sexy to the Beast S2 (07/10)

Love is Blind Brasil (07/10)

The Code That Was Worth Millions (07/10)

Mr. Robot (07/10)

From Yakuza to Housewife S2 (07/10)

The ingenuity of the householder (07/10)

Much more than ready (08/10)

A Blood Red Smile: Tales of the Brothers Grimm (10/08)

Family Business T3 (08/10)

Pokémon: Secrets of the Jungle (08/10)

My brother, my sister (08/10)

Angeliena (08/10)

Grudge (08/10)

The House of Secrets (08/10)

The spokeswoman (08/10)

Blue period (09/10)

Look (10/10)

Het sacrament (10/10)

The Magic of the Diary of Anne Frank (10/10)

