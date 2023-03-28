New York., This week there is a cosmic meeting, since Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars will align near the Moon.

Today is the best day to see the spectacle on the western horizon just after sunset, NASA astronomer Bill Cooke reported.

The planets will stretch from the horizon line to almost halfway across the night sky. But watch them early: Mercury and Jupiter will quickly dip below the horizon about half an hour after sunset.

The expanse of five planets can be seen from anywhere on Earth, as long as you have clear skies and a view to the west.

“That is the beauty of these planetary alignments. It doesn’t take much,” Cooke added.

It may be necessary to use binoculars. Jupiter, Venus and Mars will be quite easy to see, as they shine so brightly, the astronomer explained. Venus will be one of the brightest things in the sky and Mars will be close to the Moon with a reddish glow. Mercury and Uranus could be harder to spot, as they will be dimmer. .

If you’re a “planet collector,” it’s a rare chance to see Uranus, which isn’t usually visible, Cooke said. Look for its green glow just above Venus.

Different numbers and groups of planets line up in the sky from time to time. There was one occasion that occurred with five planets last summer and there will be another in June, with a slightly different composition.

This type of phenomenon happens when the orbits of the planets align on one side of the Sun from the perspective of the Earth, Cooke concluded.