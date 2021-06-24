OfJosef Forster shut down

The strawberry moon can only be seen for a short period of time. We explain what this event in June 2021 is all about.

Munich – What does a fruit have to do with a heavenly body? Naturally little, but the so-called strawberry moon is named after the red common nut fruit of the same name. Anyone who expects the Strawberry Moon to appear in the sky in a similarly radiant red will be disappointed. Every common full moon in June is called a strawberry moon.

Why is the full moon in June also called strawberry moon?

The strawberry moon probably got its name from an indigenous American population group who used the name of the moon to refer to the harvest time of strawberries. Every full moon in June is called a strawberry moon. This year it will on June 24th be ready.

Astronomy fans usually wait for a special coloring for free. Only the so-called “blood moon” shines in red. It was last seen in Germany in September 2015. This celestial phenomenon coincides with a total lunar eclipse in which the shadow of the earth falls on the moon. At this moment the moon is not irradiated by the sun, the earth’s satellite lies in the so-called “umbra” – and shines blood red.

This phenomenon can also be observed in 2021, but German sky observers have to travel a long way: In parts of Asia, South and North America, Australia, the “blood moon” can be seen at least partially. In Germany, the sky phenomenon can be observed for the next time on May 16, 2022. The so-called strawberry moon can only be reddish in color when it rises and sets.

The last specialty on the calendar: summer solstice and strawberry moon on the same day

In contrast to 2021, the summer solstice and the strawberry moon coincided on the same day in 2016 – at least in the US and UK. In continental Europe there were around twelve hours between the astronomical beginning of summer and the appearance of the full moon. The next meeting of events in Central Europe will take place on 2062.