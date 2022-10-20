





Flamengo lifted, this Wednesday (19) at the Maracanã stadium, its fourth title in the history of the Copa do Brasil. Before this achievement, Rubro-Negro took the trophy in 1990, 2006 and 2013.

The first time the Gávea team won the competition trophy was in 1990, in a decision against Goiás. The title was secured thanks to a 1-0 victory in the first leg, played in Juiz de Fora. The winning goal was scored by defender Fernando with a header. In the return match, the team, then led by Jair Pereira, drew goalless with Esmeraldino at Serra Dourada.

The second Copa do Brasil came only in 2006, but in a special way, on archrival Vasco da Gama. On the first leg, Obina and Luizão ensured a 2-0 triumph. On the return, Rubro-Negro triumphed again, 1-0, with a goal by defender Juan.

Flamengo’s third achievement in the competition was achieved in a decision with Athletico-PR. In the first game of the final, in Vila Capanema, the teams were 1-1. But on the way back, the Gávea team had goals from forward Hernanes and midfielder Elias to triumph 2-1.

greatest champions

With the conquest of this Wednesday, Flamengo joins Palmeiras, which also has four titles in the Copa do Brasil (1998, 2012, 2015 and 2020). Grêmio won the competition on five occasions (1989, 1994, 1997, 2001 and 2016).

However, the greatest champion in the history of the Copa do Brasil is Cruzeiro. The current leader of Série B do Brasileiro won the cup of the national competition on six occasions: 1993, 1996, 2000, 2003, 2017 and 2018.







