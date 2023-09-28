This Thursday an episode of exceptionally high temperatures begins in Spain with no clear end date, in which maximum temperatures will rise 10° above normal. The thermometers will read from 32° to 34° in the interior of the peninsula and will climb to 34°-36° in the Ebro valley, to 36°-38° in the Guadalquivir valley and other points in the southwestern quadrant of the peninsula and to 34° in the Canary Islands in the weekend riding between September and October. For the first time since it was launched the national plan for prediction and monitoring of adverse phenomena (Meteoalerta) In 2016, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) will foreseeably activate heat warnings in October and it is very possible that the record for maximum temperature ever measured in Spain at this time of the year will be broken. The agency describes it as a “warm episode,” but not a “heat wave.” And he does it because he is not.

The World Meteorological Organization defines the term generically as “unusual warm weather” that persists “for at least two days” with “records above the thresholds,” so the specificity depends on the climate of each country. In Spain, Aemet determines three thresholds of extension, duration and intensity. “Extreme temperatures must be recorded between 5% of the warmest in July and August, affect 10% of the stations and last at least three days,” says Rubén del Campo, Aemet spokesperson. That is to say, it is not enough for it to be very hot one day, nor for it to affect a part of the country, but very high values ​​must be given, over a very wide area and for three days.

When compared with the values ​​predicted with the most extraordinary temperatures of July and August, in Spain the waves only occur in summer – from the point of view of meteorology, autumn began on September 1, while the astronomical autumn started last Saturday the 23rd―, although the heat is breaking the seams of this definition and last year there was an episode in May and this year another in April that were close to being a heat wave. Thus, the current warm episode meets two of the three conditions: it will last at least 10 days – the rise in temperatures began last weekend – and will affect the entire country, including the Canary Islands, but the intensity thresholds will not be exceeded.

“In the broad sense of the word it would be a heat wave, since we are facing an episode with temperatures above normal, extensive and lasting, but in the strict sense, with the thresholds that are managed in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, No,” explains Del Campo. “In the Guadalquivir, temperatures of between 36° and 38° are expected and the wave threshold in that area is 41°, in Madrid, which is at 36°, it will not go from 30° to 32°,” Del Campo exemplifies. . However, in the Canary Islands, it can reach the wave range.

In mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, last summer there were four waves, two in July and the other two in August. In September it is unusual for them to occur and in October it has never happened. Of the 72 waves recorded since 1975, the year in which Aemet’s study of this phenomenon begins, only four have occurred this month. “The last one was between September 3 and 7, 2016 and, the latest, was from September 12 to 17, 1987,” Del Campo contextualizes.

In the Canary Islands, which has its own calculation as the climate is different from the rest of Spain, they are more common in September and even happen in October, a month in which there have already been nine. From this June to August, the archipelago has suffered two waves and, of a total of 44 in summer, 14 have taken place in September. “It cannot be ruled out that this episode could end up being a heat wave in the Canary Islands. At the moment the probability is not high, but it exists,” highlights the Aemet spokesperson.

In any case, just because it is not an episode as adverse as a heat wave does not mean that it is not “extreme temperatures for the time of year.” “If yellow level warnings are activated – the lowest on a scale of three – which is very possible, it would be the first time that this has happened in October and it happens in the same year in which, for the first time, warnings have been issued for high temperatures in April, so we would have extended the window to mid-spring and mid-autumn,” emphasizes the spokesperson, for whom the concurrence of two extreme episodes is “very notable”, the one at the end of April with almost 39° in Córdoba, in which the previous national record for that month was beaten by almost five degrees, and another between the end of September and the beginning of October.

Possible monthly temperature records

In addition, the October heat ceiling of mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands can be broken. The current maximum temperature record for this month is 37.5° in Marbella (Málaga) on October 22, 2014, followed by 37.4° in Andújar, on October 12, 2004. In Andújar 38° is expected on Friday and 39° on Saturday and Sunday, with eight consecutive days at 37° or higher, the average maximum in July. 38° can also be reached in areas of the Canary Islands and in Aroche (Huelva). And many other local monthly records can be broken: in Madrid, where the October maximum was 30° in 1930, six consecutive days above 30° are expected.”

At the moment, Aemet cannot specify when the episode will end, the worst days of which will be between Saturday, September 30 and Monday, October 2. Although it is “likely that from Tuesday the 3rd there will be a cooling beginning in the northwest and the Ebro valley,” the anomalous heat still persists on Thursday the 5th, as far as reliable predictions go. “There is no clear end, there is no return to normal values.”

And what is the role of global warming in all this? For the Aemet researcher Juan Jesús González Alemán, it is a summer from San Miguel “exacerbated by anthropogenic climate change, with a historic anticyclonic ridge in our region in the coming days.” This record ridge at high levels of the atmosphere is accompanied by a stationary anticyclone on the surface, which guarantees stability, clear skies and absence of wind. Added to these ingredients is “an air mass from subtropical latitudes that is extraordinarily warm for the date“, so much so that it is “very likely, based on the temperatures that will occur on the surface, that it will be the warmest in 73 years of records at this time of year,” notes Del Campo.

To specify the relationship of this episode with climate change, an attribution study would have to be carried out, which will determine how unlikely it would be without the hand of man. In the absence of such a study, Del Campo recalls that “climate change makes heat waves and out-of-season heat episodes more frequent and intense and that this will be an out-of-season episode that is much more intense than any other and late.” ”.

“It is not an isolated case, in recent years we have been having untimely heat episodes with much greater frequency and the last four seasons have been the warmest, so everything fits together. So, could the imprint of climate change be behind this episode? Well, most likely yes, surely this episode is much more likely and also more intense due to anthropogenic climate warming,” concludes the expert.