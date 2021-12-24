My wife’s grandfather was a farm worker in East Groningen. He supported a large family and they were far from wealthy. But every Friday afternoon, after he received his weekly wages, he and his wife first set aside 10 percent for charity.

When I first heard this story, it impressed me. And I realized: if you think sharing is important, you have to manage that a bit too.

Organizing your humanity and structurally giving away 10 percent of your income, or more, has been gaining popularity in recent years. The most famous protagonist is probably the Australian philosopher and Princeton professor Peter Singer, one of the founders of the “effective altruism” movement.

Singer reasons this ironic and confrontational logic: When you can prevent something very bad – like the death of a child, somewhere on Earth – and you can do it without sacrificing something of comparable moral weight, then you are ethically required to take action.

Singer and his wife, the writer and activist Renata Singer, started on this principle fifty years ago by giving away 10 percent, and now donate about a third of their income. They donate their money as rationally as possible to organizations that have proven to be effective.

Singer inspired his compatriot Toby Ord, professor at Oxford, to set up the foundation a few years ago Giving What We Can (GWWC). Its aim is to encourage people to give more and more effectively. GWWC supporters have all pledged to donate at least 10 percent of their income.

Where does that 10 percent come from? Its roots go back at least 4,000 years. In the Bible book of Genesis it is related that Abraham, the patriarch of the Israelites and the Arabs, gave ‘tithe’. According to historians, this was already customary among various peoples in his time, usually religiously motivated.

Singer’s motivation is neither historical nor religious. Following him, many people can miss 10 percent without getting into trouble. And Ord calculates that if the richest 10 percent of Earth’s inhabitants gave away 10 percent of their income, that would be enough to lift everyone in the world above the poverty line and fund a lot of other useful things.

By the way, if you are wondering – like me – whether you belong to the richest 10 percent, on givingwhatwecan.org do you find a calculator with the title How Rich Am I, with which you know within a minute how fortunate you really are, and also how much positive impact you can have by giving away 10 percent.

Finally, Andreas Mogensen, a colleague of Ord, set up a list of what research says about money, happiness and satisfaction. If we lose 10 percent of our income, for example due to bad luck, this does not affect our happiness significantly. And if you purposefully give away 10 percent, it will bring you more happiness and satisfaction than spending the money on yourself. So it is – proven – more blessed to give than to receive. Maybe not a real Christmas thought, but nice to know.

Ben Tiggelaar writes weekly about personal leadership, work and management.

