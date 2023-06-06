Static electricity can make simply touching a car door painful. The characteristics are familiar: a small electric shock, accompanied by a crackling sound and a painful sting. But why is that and – more importantly – how do you avoid it?

The energy discharge from a car to a person, who then acts as a conductor to the earth, is comparable in size to the spark of an electric lighter. Unpleasant and sometimes even painful, but in fact harmless.

Why do you get static shocks from your car when the weather is dry?

Cars are always electrically charged, but the strength of the discharge can differ. Sometimes a car receives so little charge due to certain weather conditions that the current is too weak to feel anything. When it rains, for example, the air is so humid that the energy is immediately dissipated. When the air contains less moisture, there is more friction between the electrons that are on everything.

Few people know that this is a power surge of up to 5,000 to 10,000 volts. The fact that the spark is harmless is due to the short period in which the body is exposed to it.

What causes the shocks?

Static electricity is caused by the intensive contact the car makes with dust particles and air molecules while driving. This collision creates friction, which creates an electric charge.

This charge can partially flow away because the tires of the car contain carbon. However, the less carbon in the tires, the worse the conductivity. This can lead to voltage remaining in the car, which only flows away when the driver makes contact with the ground.

Even more causes: by driver or during refuelling

A second phenomenon that can lead to shocking results is the generation of electricity by the driver. This can happen by sliding clothing over the plastic cover of the car seat. Not the car, but the driver is then statically charged. If, for example, this person has thick rubber soles under his shoes, the energy cannot or only with difficulty flow away to the earth. Only when he or she touches the car does the energy flow away, resulting in a shock.

Static electricity can also arise during refuelling. Static charge is created when fluids are moved, for example due to the friction along a hose. For example, it can happen that the tank becomes statically charged. The occurrence of static electricity is therefore often due to a combination of circumstances. Too little carbon in the tyres, no anti-static plastic upholstery of the car seats or dry and cold weather conditions.

How do you prevent it?

If you don't want to be hit by such an annoying electric surge, grab a steel part of the door or another part of the car when you get out. As soon as your foot hits the ground, the tension is painlessly released and you are no longer static. When you arrive to open the car, first touch the window for a few seconds. Glass is less conductive than metal, so the charge will pass through you imperceptibly, avoiding shock.