Increase the range, sounds good. But is that also possible without using huge batteries?

You must have noticed that with an electric car you have to take a little more into account how you drive. Because a short detour can make a big difference whether you reach the destination in one go or whether you have to charge for 20 minutes. Now it is always good to think about how much energy you use. It’s like with the big bottles of fabric softener. In principle you only need a little bit, but that opening has been made so large on purpose so that you consume more.

Ford now comes with the opposite of the enormously open bottle. We know, this is a rare bad analogy, but we can appreciate the initiative. What is it exactly? Well, Ford is improving the range of EVs, but without sacrificing weight or occupants. They do this with their CEVOLVER program, in this case with a Transit commercial vehicle:

Expand the range

It does that on a detailed level. There are no shocking solutions, but when you think about it you wonder why manufacturers haven’t done this before. In this case it is specifically about heating. It’s cold outside and you hardly get any heat from an electric motor. So you have to generate it and that costs energy, so the radius of action. Two things matter. First: where are you going to heat something and the second question is how?

At Ford they will use surface heating. With this, the brand from Dearborn has done a test with the Ford E-Transit. Specific parts of the car were heated. Think of the headrest, armrests, door panels and of course the steering wheel. The philosophy behind it is simple: this is how you heat what you want to heat. Normally you turn the heating on full to have warm fists, but a heated steering wheel does the same with less energy.

But there are more ways

In addition, Ford tested a few tricks. Despite the fact that an electric motor hardly gives off any heat, there is certainly some heat that can still be used with a heat exchanger to warm up the interior (or the battery). Also useful is the eco-routing. This takes into account the charging stations en route.

Admittedly, Tesla has had that for a year or, er, 10? But every little bit helps. Finally, a lot has been done in the field of battery management. Conditioning of the battery and drivetrain is controlled with Smart Fast Charging and Powertrain Conditioning. Expect these features from it CEVOLVERprogram over time on Ford production models.

