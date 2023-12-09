There are few things on a car that make you feel as envious as one vanity plateespecially if it’s something boastful like THE BOSS or SUCC33D. In fact, a personalized license plate should generally contain some self-mockery – or something from the model name. And exactly the latter is possible in some cases in our low country. This is how you score one vanity plate in the Netherlands.

The RDW confirms to TopGear Nederland that you cannot knock on the door with a request: ‘It is not possible to issue a specific license plate upon request. The license plate is automatically generated according to a certain algorithm.’ That’s why you have to be a little more creative if you want to fake a personalized license plate.

‘The last issued license plate is visible on our website. By paying attention to this and waiting to purchase the car until a certain license plate combination is available, there is a very small chance of obtaining that license plate. The license plates are automatically generated, so there is no guarantee of ‘success’ with this approach,” says a spokesperson.

What are examples of Dutch vanity plates?

In 2014, a Dutch Jaguar XFR-S Sportbrake was registered with the license plate ‘XFR’. The importer confirms that this was a matter of timing and a bit of luck. Unfortunately, this station wagon has now been exported. They also had an F-Type with the numbers 575 in the license plate – which indicated its power, but this was purely coincidental.

There is also a Rolls-Royce Phantom 8 with the license plate RR-802-P. These cars were therefore (consciously) registered at exactly the right time. The nicest one is perhaps an Opel Corsa with the license plate SH-111-T, which is probably a coincidence. The license plate SH-333-T also exists.

A chance for Zeekr

The new license plate series will be launched in 2024, but before that happens, we have to play out the ‘Z’ of the current license plate. If you still want to buy a car from the Zeekr brand and you get along well with the seller, you can see if you can wait for the exact moment together to obtain the license plate Z-333-KR.

We have to admit: there are few really nice words to come up with for the new license plates. The new series starts with three consonants, a number of combinations of which are prohibited in advance. A license plate that starts with ‘HHH’ is (literally) still funny. Or PSP, for people who cherish nostalgic feelings about their old PlayStation Portable.

Help with your scoring vanity plate in the Netherlands

Do you have a license plate in mind? Then you can calculate when you need to be ready to register the car. The website Kenteken.tv has a forecaster who can see a little into the future. But if a lot of cars are spontaneously registered, then this prediction will not come true. So keep your finger on the pulse.

