Always wanted to see the Benneton B192, Ford Lotus Cortina or the Audi R10 TDI drive? Then now is your chance: from 16 to 18 July, these legends – and many more other racing cars – will race across the Zandvoort circuit.

From Le Mans prototypes, touring cars and pre-war racers to formula and GT cars. This is the place to be when you can’t get enough of classic stuff. All this beauty does not stand still, however. There is an extensive program in which the different classes qualify on Friday and then race in earnest on Saturday and Sunday.

This edition is the extra party for Porsche fanatics. It is 60 years ago that the German brand introduced the Porsche 911 (then 901, but that’s a story for another time). To celebrate this milestone, you will find a full line-up of all generations of Porsche 911 at the Historic Grand Prix.

Win tickets for the Historic Grand Prix

You just want to be here. We are giving away 2 sets of 4 tickets in collaboration with Historic Grand Prix. To be in with a chance of winning the free tickets for the Historic Grand Prix, you must register for the TopGear Newsletter. By registering you automatically have a chance. The winner of the tickets will be contacted automatically.

If you really want to be present: buy your tickets here via the website of the Historic Grand Prix.