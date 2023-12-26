Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 07:14



There is no doubt that the emotional hangover from the 2023 Christmas Lottery draw continues among the people who were able to celebrate a prize on December 22. Logically, this historic raffle, with 211 editions behind it, was once again responsible for ushering in the Christmas period. Check in the TRUTH search engine if you also have a winning ticket.

The children of San Ildefonso were once again the singing voices of the most emblematic draw in Spain, which was held at the Teatro Real. When their numerous and repetitive 'miiiiiiiiiiil euros' are cut off, the intrigue is present because some important prize has just come out, a moment when many people want the number that is heard to be among their deck of tenths.

Without a doubt, there are few better ways to start Christmas than with a prize in the 2023 Christmas Lottery. An event that since its foundation in 1812 has changed a lot from its amount, previously 40 reales, to the venue. The reason why it was created was to raise funds so that the high costs of the War of Independence could be faced.

For yet another year, the Teatro Real in Madrid was the chosen venue and it was full of people, fans of this event who had been queuing several hours before and waiting for the building to open its doors so they could get a seat and watch the draw live. . Some of them were dressed in peculiar costumes to celebrate that December 22 had arrived.

What everyone wants fell after 1:00 p.m. The 'Gordo' once again distributed 4 million euros per series and 400,000 euros per tenth. An amount of money that can be used to cover some holes such as a renovation, repair or mortgage, or to acquire the whim you have always wanted, be it a car, a trip or a vacation home. Others will simply save it for unforeseen future events because you never know what the future will bring. Just as it is not known what will come out in the Christmas Lottery draw each year. The probability that you will win a prize is 5% and that it will be the Gordo is 0.001%, but many players in this draw trust that by taking a series of actions they can increase that figure. Some choose to rub the tenth on the belly of a pregnant woman, others choose an ending that reminds them of an important date.

And if it's not the 'Gordo', any other prize is welcome. The second prize awarded 1,250,000 euros to the series and 125,000 to the tenth and the third 500,000 to the series and 50,000 to the tenth. The two remaining jackpot prizes distribute more than one. The two fourth prizes give 200,000 euros per series each and the eight fifth prizes 60,000 euros. Succulent amounts for the pockets of most of the players in the draw.

If after checking your tenths in the TRUTH search engine there are any prizes, depending on the amount, you can collect them in one way or another. Amounts greater than 2,500 euros will have to be claimed through a bank. On the other hand, if your ticket has a reward less than that figure, you can go and collect it in cash at one of the State Lottery and Betting administrations and you will have your money the moment you claim it. The Christmas Lottery prizes that have to be deposited into a bank account are: the Gordo, the second, the third, the fourth and the fifth.

Many people get together in groups and buy lottery tickets among several to increase their chances of winning. The so-called participations must be made with people in our immediate environment and in whom we have complete confidence because a winning tenth is a bearer check and it is the individual who cashes it who receives the money. In the case of having to go to claim the amount from a bank, the person who comes must indicate the winners and their percentage so that the money can be distributed tax-free. If this is not done, it may appear that you are donating money, which would result in the payment of gift tax.

Individual or shared, you can now check if you are also one of the lucky ones in the 2023 Christmas Lottery draw. For those who have not been lucky in this round, you can still try your luck in the 2024 Children's Lottery on January 6 , despite being less known than Christmas, you can reach up to 200,000 euros per tenth. The second prize awards 75,000 euros and the bronze medal awards 25,000 euros.