Home page politics

From: Mike Schier, Marcus Mäckler

Press Split

Even Chancellor Scholz hints at it: the traffic light in the current budget cannot avoid saving. But where? Opinions differ there.

Munich – Christian Lindner keeps it short because he doesn’t have that much to say. The message of his speech on Friday morning in the Bundestag: Looking back, things should have been done better with the budget, but the traffic lights will find solutions. And: He doesn’t have any new debts.

What sounds irrefutable coming from the finance minister’s mouth is actually the subject of dispute between the traffic light parties. A good two weeks after the Constitutional Court’s budget ruling, the SPD, Greens and FDP still have no common idea of ​​how they should raise the missing billions for 2024. The SPD and the Greens want to suspend the debt brake, the Liberals believe that the existing money should be enough. “We have record tax revenue,” says FDP budget officer Karsten Klein. “The federal budget is not suddenly impoverished.”

The traffic light coalition wants to save money – but cannot agree on how this should happen. © IMAGO/dts news agency

Lindner wants to “shift the spending side” – even Chancellor Olaf Scholz is calling for savings

Time is of the essence: Next week the Ampelspitzem are supposed to make key decisions. Lindner said on Friday that he wanted to “shift the spending side.” Even Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) agreed that savings must be part of the answer in his speech on Tuesday, which was generally lacking in content. This means that there are heartfelt projects at stake on all sides.

For the SPD, in addition to citizen’s money, this means pensions at 63. The Greens have to fight for funding for climate protection. The FDP is annoyed because some ministries refuse to disclose the effectiveness of individual projects in reducing CO2. But the liberals will also have to swallow a toad. Possible: a kerosene tax on domestic flights and an end to the diesel privilege for cars.

FDP wants citizens’ money – SPD and Greens counter immediately

Internally, there may have been debates about renunciation in the parliamentary groups for a long time, but externally the coalition members are trying to look for savings opportunities, especially in each other’s projects. The FDP, like the Union, is pushing for citizens’ money to be taken into account. Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai said Cologne City Gazettea reassessment is needed, the upcoming increase (61 euros for single people) is too high.

The SPD and the Greens immediately countered. It is said that the increase was decided with the FDP. She would be well advised not to constantly question her own politics. It is questionable whether cuts are realistic. It is more about increasing work incentives for recipients of citizens’ benefits and reintroducing sanctions. Effect: less social spending, higher tax revenue.

Savings potential for basic child benefits is manageable – does diesel privilege have to give way?

The FDP also wants to talk about basic child welfare from Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens). Even among the Social Democrats, some are unfamiliar with the bureaucratic apparatus that would be created and cost 400 to 500 million euros.

However, the savings potential is manageable, considering what the federal government needs. According to Lindner, 17 billion euros will be missing next year. The greenwho do not want to change their climate measures, regularly point to climate-damaging subsidies that should be abolished.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

The Federal Environment Agency speaks of 65 billion euros that could be saved if, for example, the diesel privilege were abolished or a tax on kerosene were introduced. However, some of the figures should be viewed with caution. Accordingly, the state is missing out on 8.4 billion euros annually due to the lack of kerosene tax. The fact that airlines could simply refuel abroad and avoid a new tax is not taken into account. Especially since the FDP is likely to stand in the way of many things.

SPD agrees with discussion about savings – will the debt brake be suspended?

And the SPD? Secretary General Kevin Kühnert told the Funke newspapers that he does not want to close himself off from a discussion about sensible savings. His suggestion: remove funding for heating exchanges for rich people. “Anyone who earns so much that they pay the rich tax doesn’t need any government help.” In general, funding programs have to be checked to see whether they correspond to our principle of solidarity.

From the perspective of the SPD and the Greens, there is hardly any way around suspending the debt brake again. To do this, an emergency situation would have to be determined again, if possible before Christmas. The FDP rejects this and wants to take its time with the budget discussions, perhaps not without ulterior motives. If the decision on the budget were not made until the beginning of 2024, provisional budget management would apply. Expenditures that go beyond what is absolutely necessary would then always depend on the finance minister.