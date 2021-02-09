By Gérard Le Puill

Paraphrasing the laudatory remarks of President Macron when he described the CEOs and other super-rich people as “first of the ropes” to defend the abolition of the Solidarity Tax on Fortune (ISF), the term “first of corvée” now makes sense in conversations between many French citizens. Beyond hospital staff, it mainly refers to precarious jobs with variable hours and part-time in a growing number of professions. On January 27, INSEE published a study entitled “Retail workers: often atypical working hours, frequent part-time work”.

In this document published four days before the figures relating to the rise in poverty and the accumulation of rent delays made public by the Abbé-Pierre Foundation’s annual report on poor housing, we can read this: “In 2019, in the retail trade, one in four employees works part-time. Part-time work is particularly common in occupations mainly carried out by women, such as cashiers or pharmacists. 46% of part-time employees say they have to. Among the part-time employees for personal reasons, those who do so for education are more numerous in the retail trade ”. We imagine from reading these three sentences that the year 2020 has been difficult in all these jobs when they have not been eliminated. In this regard, the year 2021 is off to a bad start as well.

Staggered hours and weekend work

The INSEE study indicates that in 2019, “1.8 million employees work in the retail trade (including commercial crafts), ie 59% of retail employees and 16% of those in the commercial service sector. Their activities are generally related to the provision and sale of products to individuals. As a result, they more often have atypical working hours than other employees in the commercial service sector. In the retail trade, 77% of employees work on Saturdays, against 40% in the commercial service sector ”.

In addition to weekend work, there are variable hours for 32% of women and 27% of men from one week to the next. Thus, “supermarkets stand out with working hours varying from one week to another for 40% of employees, in particular for reception jobs and cashiers”, who are mainly cashiers. In this study by INSEE, a comment presented in a box indicates that “cashiers are also among the employees who work most often at weekends, 87% work on Saturdays. In addition, Sunday work is more frequent among cashiers (32%) than for all employees in the retail trade (23%). Young people under 25 (49%), men (46%) and employees on fixed-term contracts (45%) are the most affected ”. Say otherwise, they are “in the syringe”, for lack of being able to choose freely.

Part-time work is added to variable hours for 34% of women and 12% of men in retail trade. “For an equal occupation, age and number of children, a female retail worker is three times more likely than a male to be part-time. Part-time work is also more common among employees aged 60 and over (52%) and those under 25 (34%) ”. Regarding the over 60s, we can think that some are already receiving their retirement, but that it is insufficient to meet monthly household expenses.

Part-time at the employer’s decision

The INSEE study for the year 2019 shows us that there are two categories of part-time employees, one constrained, the other by choice. In the first category, “46% of employees in the retail trade say they are part-time because they cannot work more in their current job. As in the whole of the commercial service sector, half of the employees and part-time workers are in this case against only a quarter of managers and intermediate professions ”. Conversely, “half of part-time workers under 25 in the retail trade say they are part-time to study. Three out of four are cashiers or salespeople and nearly half are employed by supermarkets ”. The study also shows that this part-time work falls to 4% for employees whose age is between 25 and 39 years.

In view of the situation in the country in this second week of the second month of this year 2021, we imagine that the “galley” continues for the vast majority of the 1.9 million people who worked in 2019 in the retail trade according to the ‘INSEE. But it is also the case for many others in very many professions.

