In the framework of the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), in front of several leaders of the international alliance, the US President Joe Biden introduced President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin”who He looked puzzled and then cracked a joke.

The presidential debate in late June left Republican Donald Trump in a better position in the race for the next term, and raised questions in the Democratic Party with four months to go before the elections. Amid criticism that They are mainly targeting Biden and his mental healthafter several episodes in which he appeared confused at press conferences, the president was the protagonist of an awkward moment last Thursday, July 11, in front of international leaders.

At the NATO summit, the president gave a brief speech as a prelude to the Ukrainian leader’s remarks.Russia will not prevail in this war, Ukraine will prevail in this warand we will be with them every step of the way,” he said regarding the conflict that has been going on for more than two years.

In that regard, the president continued to emphasize the support of the United States in the war. “That is what the pact says loud and clear, and now I want to handing the microphone to the president of Ukrainewho has both courage and determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin“!,” he exclaimed, to the astonished gaze of those present.

Before Zelensky could speak out in the face of the bewilderment of his words, Biden quickly came back and corrected himself: “President Putin, we are going to beat President Putin. President Zelensky, I’m so focused on beating President Putin“We have to worry about that. In any case, Mr. President.”

As he extended his hand, the Ukrainian president cracked a joke and He said with a laugh that he is “better” than the Russian presidentto which he received a forceful response from Biden: “You are much better“.

Biden’s recent confusion at press conference

After the press conference in which he confused the names of Zelensky and Putin, the The US president was once again the protagonist of a moment of confusionbut with his political rival, the Republican Trump, as the axis.

“Look, I would not have chosen Vice President Trump to be Vice President if I thought she was not qualified to be President.“he said at the press conference, confusing the Republican’s name with that of his vice president, Kamala Harris.