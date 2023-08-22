Today, gamers and especially fans of Mario and of NintendoThey were shocked to learn that Charles Martinet will no longer be the voice of the iconic plumber. Instead, Nintendo confirms that the voice actor will become an ambassador of Mario within the company, but will no longer contribute new recordings to the games.

This confirmation comes to us following reports that Mario sounded a little different Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Many believed that he was another voice actor and, although it was not confirmed that it was already in that first trailer, it has now been confirmed that this installment will have other voice actors for Mario and Luigi.

After hearing all these news, now the own Charles Martinet He has spoken about this news in his official account of Twitter. In his message, he thanks all the fans for their support:

My new adventure begins! You are all number one in my heart! Whoo-hoo!

My new Adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo !!!!!!! https://t.co/3YWYewlnXt —Charles Martinet (@CharlesMartinet) August 21, 2023

On the web they discussed the possibility that Martinet ceased to be the voice of the plumber, and besides Super Mario Bros. Wonder has confirmed “languages ​​of voices”, so there could be voices in multiple languages ​​and that’s why Martinet would be excluded.

in the movie of Super MarioChris Pratt replaced him as the voice, although it has not been confirmed that Pratt will replace him in the video games, which I really think is a slim chance but, we will have to keep an eye out.

