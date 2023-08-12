Shocked! Dayanita was the protagonist of the latest images of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ after being caught with a man in an affectionate situation. The one who was surprised by the ampay was her good friend Topito of hers. Let’s remember that the comic actors were romantically linked by their closeness and great chemistry on stage. However, Dayanita’s partner assured that he was unaware that she had a partner and that he has always picked her up and left her at her house after the circus performances.

What was Topito’s reaction after the images of Dayanita?

Prior to the broadcast of Dayanita’s ampay on ‘Magaly TV, la firme’, the popular ‘urracos’ reached the circus of stars to show Topito what they had recorded of his partner. Given this, the comic actor was confused and confessed that he no longer lives with the former star of ‘JB on ATV’ and therefore could not give an opinion.

“I don’t know, I wouldn’t know what to say to him. I pick her up and bring her to the circus, I stop by her house and from there I go to my room in Villa el Salvador (…) I have had my room for three months now ”he maintained, while his partner Robotín mocked him.

What happened to Dayanita and who was he caught with?

The comedian gave explanations to the cameras Magaly Medina and assured that the man of unknown identity has been his partner for almost a year.

“The truth is that I have nothing to say about it. I don’t know what they are talking about, I am calm”he said at the beginning. But the reporter asked her how long she has been with the young man in the video and she replied: “I’m going to reach the year now.”

