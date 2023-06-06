This was the violent and massive fall in the Dauphine lot

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Fall in the Dauphiné.
There were 47 kilometers to go for the end of the third stage.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A fall of greater proportions occurred in the third stage of the Criterium Dauphine, played this Tuesday between Monistrol-sur-Loire and Le Coteau, of 194 kilometers, in which there were cyclists very affected.
The day was 47 kilometers from the goal of the fraction, when in the middle of the lot, when a rider lost his balance and went on top of the others. (James Rodríguez reacts after not being called up to the Colombian National Team for friendlies) (Shakira: neither Piqué, Cruise, Buttler, nor Hamilton; they filter what would be his new target)
Strong hit
Several cyclists went to pay, but in the first instance the organization of the competition reported that none of the favorites for the title was harmed.
At that moment, the group was accelerating in search of speeding up the pace towards the goal, when the mishap occurred.
Once the fall occurred, the cyclists who were at the top of the group gave the order to slow down and wait for those who had been rejoining from behind to the front.
(Germán Chaves: images of pain at the arrival of mortal remains in Chocontá)
“Fall in the peloton in the third stage of the Dauphiné Critérium” several cyclists collide with each other, with Alaphilippe, Janssens and Herregodts.😯😱 pic.twitter.com/TtifjGMSE9
— Pogi (@Pogacar7Pogacar) June 6, 2023
