Tuesday, June 6, 2023
This was the violent and massive fall in the Dauphine lot

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in Sports
0
This was the violent and massive fall in the Dauphine lot


Fall in the Dauphine

Fall in the Dauphiné.

Fall in the Dauphiné.

There were 47 kilometers to go for the end of the third stage.

A fall of greater proportions occurred in the third stage of the Criterium Dauphine, played this Tuesday between Monistrol-sur-Loire and Le Coteau, of 194 kilometers, in which there were cyclists very affected.

The day was 47 kilometers from the goal of the fraction, when in the middle of the lot, when a rider lost his balance and went on top of the others.

Strong hit

Several cyclists went to pay, but in the first instance the organization of the competition reported that none of the favorites for the title was harmed.

At that moment, the group was accelerating in search of speeding up the pace towards the goal, when the mishap occurred.

Once the fall occurred, the cyclists who were at the top of the group gave the order to slow down and wait for those who had been rejoining from behind to the front.
#violent #massive #fall #Dauphine #lot

