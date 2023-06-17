Saturday, June 17, 2023
This was the violent accident at the German GP of the MotoGP World Championship

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in Sports
This was the violent accident at the German GP of the MotoGP World Championship


Marc Márquez

Marc Márquez.

Marc Márquez.

Marc Márquez was the main protagonist.

With problems on the back of his Honda, the Catalan pilot Marc Márquez he went to the ground three times this Saturday; once in Q1 and twice in Q2 at the MotoGP German Grand Prix.

. The weather conditions are gradually improving but the threat of rain persists for the start of the sprint this Saturday. By contrast, Sunday’s race will be held in principle on a dry track.

The six times world champion of the category, Márquez, eight times winner at Sachsenring in as many participations in MotoGP, He will leave seventh, after fighting the accidents.

The accident

“That comb that has been seen in turn eleven has been more for a hot moment, because of the situation after saving a fall in that curve, because the adrenaline is at its peak and that reaction has come out,” acknowledged Márquez.

“It has been against the situation above all, because Nakagami has fallen there and already this morning we lost a lot in that T3 and nakagami It has passed quickly, but it looked very close to the limit in the telemetry and in the end it fell; is that it is not the way and logically that is not the way, we have to try to solve it for tomorrow”, stressed the pilot of Sling.

