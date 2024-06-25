Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 07:35











Julian Assange, who has regained his freedom after reaching a plea agreement with the United States justice system, became a nightmare for this country. The US government accuses the Australian of espionage after the massive leak of classified material on his WikiLeaks page.

Under the agreement, Assange must appear in federal court in the Mariana Islands, a US territory in the Pacific, where he is expected to plead guilty to “conspiracy to obtain and disclose information relating to national defense.”

In 2006, Assange created a non-profit media outlet called WikiLeaks, which published, according to the site itself, more than 10 million classified documents, provided by anonymous sources.

The United States suddenly found itself with a medium that revealed secret documents leaked from the Pentagon about its operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as confidential correspondence from the Government and its embassies around the world.

In 2010 he was designated by the readers of ‘Time’ magazine as character of the year and ‘Newsweek’ defined him in 2012 as one of the most revolutionary characters. Precisely in 2010, when WikiLeaks reached its peak of popularity with those leaks, Sweden demanded the arrest of Assange on two charges, one for the rape of a woman and the other for sexual harassment, during a visit to Stockholm to give a conference.

These charges would be dropped over time. Assange denied the veracity of both accusations, but had to serve a house arrest in her English rural home, until in May 2012 the High Court in London agreed to her extradition to Sweden.

Shortly after, in June 2012, faced with the harassment to which he was being subjected and to avoid his extradition, Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he stayed for seven years, during the government of Rafael Correa.

With the arrival of Lenín Moreno to power in Ecuador, the country stopped granting asylum to the Australian, and Assange was arrested in April 2019 by the British police and imprisoned in Belmarsh Prison.

Bad treatments



His wife, Stella Moris, revealed in 2020 that she had two children with Assange while he lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London and she was part of the legal team working for him.

The WikiLeaks founder was born in Townsville, northeast Australia, without meeting his father, John Shipton, until he was 25, as his mother separated from him before Julian’s birth.

His mother had a new relationship, for eight years, with Brett Assange, from whom the WikiLeaks founder inherited his last name. In that first part of his childhood, Julian Assange led a wandering life, since his mother and stepfather founded a theater company and lived traveling.

After that separation, his mother married and had another child with a musician, Leif Meynell, who was a member of a sect, in which Assange lived. But Meynell subjected Assange and her mother to mistreatment, so they ended up fleeing.

Attracted by self-taught computing, between 2003 and 2006 he studied Physics and Mathematics, as well as Philosophy, at the University of Melbourne, without finishing any degree. That would not prevent him from creating a website, like WikiLeaks, which was a headache for the largest world power.