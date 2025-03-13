Real Madrid found a golden opportunity in the second part of the Euroderbi on Wednesday to tie a match that was very uphill since the second 27 with the goal of Gallagher, a penalty caused by Mbappé … that Vinícius missed with a terrible direct shot to the stands.

The occasion came in the 68th minute, just after a great offensive play by Kylian Mbappé that stopped slong with a clear demolition of the area.

There were no doubt in the maximum penalty, nothing to do with the doubtful hand of in the Giulian area of ​​the first half, and the referee decreed the shot from eleven meters that Chutar Vinícius was requested.

The Brazilian took a breath, took run and hit hard, too much, a ball that went directly to the stands to the joy of the local fans.

The desolation of the Brazilian was total with an occasion that could have drastically changed the party. And is that Madrid, after receiving the goal that tied the tie at 27 seconds, He had not had such a clear occasion throughout the game.