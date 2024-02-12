He superbowl It was one of the most anticipated sporting events of 2024. The Kansas City Chiefsthey defeated the San Francisco 49ers. After this victory, player Travis Kelce celebrated his team's victory alongside his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who was present throughout the game. The American singer was seen celebrating and enjoying every moment. After this tournament, the couple decided to go to a prestigious nightclub located in Las Vegas. Next, we will tell you how this celebration was experienced.

How did Taylor Swift celebrate with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the post-Super Bowl party?

Taylor Swiftand her boyfriend,Travis Kelcethey decided to go to one of the most exclusive night spots in Las Vegas, calledZouk Nightclubin which he presentedPost Malone. The couple was seen dancing and drinking while enjoying the music.

The attendees, who were very close to them, applauded and celebrated everything they did. Swift and Kelce. It should be noted that the DJ at this venue played Taylor's most popular songs, such as 'Love Story' and 'You belong with Me'. Everyone started singing these songs.

How did Taylor Swift experience the 2024 Super Bowl?

Despite his concerts, Taylor Swiftmade an appearance at Super Bowl 2024 to support your partner,Travis Kelce, and your team. Her presence among the public did not go unnoticed, which demonstrates the strong bond that unites her to the player.

It should be noted that Swift was in a private box, along with other well-known artists, such as Ice Spice and Lana del Rey. The 'Love Story' singer showed off in a dark suit and was captured on several occasions by NFL cameras.

What was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic kiss like?

At the end of the match, with victory already assured for the team Kansas City, all eyes fell on the field. It was then that the American singer Taylor Swift She went down to the stands along with her boyfriend's mother to celebrate this victory.

Later, after meeting, the couple shared a hug and a romantic kiss, which was broadcast by all media outlets in front of millions of viewers. Without a doubt, on social networks, the moment was considered something “historical.”

“This will go down in history”, “Taylor Swift did it, she took over the Super Bowl”, “Taylor Swift and Travis kissed in front of everyone without a care in the world”, “God, how he kisses and hugs Taylor, and how he takes the time to greet her, the least that a man who dates Taylor Swift has to do”, were some of the comments from netizens.

