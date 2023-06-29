Friday, June 29, 1973, 7:45 a.m.

It was a cold and gray winter morning in Santiago de Chile when an unusual parade of about 16 armed vehicles -including M41 Walker Bulldog tanks- began to advance through the streets of the center of the Chilean capital.

He was going to the presidential palace -also called La Moneda-, and to the Ministry of Defense, located a few meters from the former.

After 8 in the morning, already installed at the destination points, the more than 80 soldiers leading the offensive opened fire, firing their submachine guns mercilessly towards the government buildings.

It was an attempted military coup against the government led by Salvador Allende, the world’s first democratically elected socialist president.

The N2 armored regiment -made up mostly of intermediate officers and led by Lieutenant Colonel Roberto Souper- had risen up and had decided to attack regardless of the consequences and in disobedience with the headquarters of the Chilean Armed Forces.

The subversion was supported by the Nationalist Fatherland and Freedom Front, an extreme right-wing organization that carried out sabotage actions against Allende’s Popular Unity government.

The chaos was total.

Panic seized the workers in the surrounding areas and all those who passed through the center of the city that day. Crowds could be seen running, trying to take cover from the gunfire.

Perplexed, the radio stations tried to explain what was happening. “Given the chaotic situation, they are asked to refrain from coming to the center, to stay in their homes. We are living in a climate of war”broadcast Radio Agriculture.

President Allende monitored the attack from his residence, located in eastern Santiago, on Tomás Moro street, about 15 kilometers from the presidential palace.

“A seditious sector has risen up. It is a small group of factious soldiers who break with the tradition of loyalty,” he said in a speech broadcast throughout the country.

“I call on the people, first, to take over all the industries, all the companies, to be alert, to turn to the center, but not to be victimized. That the people take to the streets but not to be machine-gunned, that they do so prudently, with as many elements as they can in their hands. If the time comes, the people will have weapons“, he added.

Meanwhile, the Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Carlos Prats, began to lead a counteroffensive to put down the rebellion.

At about 10:30 a.m., regiments loyal to the government began to surround the insurgents. Prats arrived at La Moneda where he met with other soldiers, among them, August Pinochetwho, dressed in combat uniform, was leading one of the regiments that was fighting the attempted coup.

The rebellion ended up being controlled at noon on that Friday in 1973.

Lieutenant Colonel Souper surrendered and was arrested along with almost all the officers of his unit, while the leaders of the extreme right movement Patria y Libertad -among them its top leader Pablo Rodríguez Grez- took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy. Allende, meanwhile, declared a State of Emergency for the next 6 months.

The attack -remembered as “Tanquetazo” or “Tacnazo”- left a balance of 22 dead and 32 wounded. Also to a reeling country, plunged into a deep crisis; with fear and bewilderment.

And it is that this frustrated rebellion revealed something that kept many awake: the idea that in Chile -which had a strong link with democracy- the Armed Forces did not intervene, that they were institutional and that they acted united and attached to the Constitution.

And what is even more important: it accelerated the bloody military coup that would come less than 3 months later (September 11, 1973) and that would end with Allende dead in La Moneda and Augusto Pinochet in power.

Why did it happen?

To understand why the “Tanquetazo” originated, you must first review what was happening in Chile -and the world- 50 years ago.

Salvador Allende had assumed the presidency in 1970, in the midst of the Cold War, supported by Popular Unity, a coalition of left-wing parties.

The leftist leader’s goal was to establish a socialist state through institutional and democratic means, which was called the “Chilean road to socialism.”

The nationalization of copper, an agrarian reform and the nationalization of other “key” areas of the economy were part of his policies.

But shortly after walking the difficulties began.

With the strong opposition of the United States to Allende’s project -and the clear intention of destabilizing it-, the Chilean economy was hit by a crisis that materialized, among other things, in high inflation and food shortages.

The polarization of society deepened more and more while political violence intensified between supporters of the government and its opponents. The strikes and the so-called “cacerolazos” took over the streets.

One of the most complex moments was the “October strike” of 1972 led by the truckers -and supported by other unions- which further aggravated the distribution problems.

The crisis was not alien to the Armed Forces which, little by little, began to worry.

“Since the October strike, political unrest began to reach the barracks very strongly,” Chilean historian Joaquín Fermandois, author of “The Unfinished Revolution: The Chilean Left and the Unity Government,” explained to BBC Mundo Popular”.

This concern is precisely what led the unit led by Souper to carry out the coup.

But they did not all fold and the army fractured.

Why did it fail?

The failure of the plan can be explained through different elements but, without a doubt, the most relevant is that at that time there was no total cohesion of the Armed Forces behind the idea of ​​overthrowing Allende.

That June 29, the military units did not act together and, in fact, the insurgents did not get the support they expected.

Fermandois affirms that this is due to the fact that the majority sentiment of the institution was not to interfere in political issues. This was, in fact, the opinion of the high command, including Prats and Pinochet, who supported the constitutional regime.

That is why the June 29 uprising was put down so quickly by the rest of the Armed Forces.

But, although this reassured the leaders of the Chilean left – who interpreted it as an act of loyalty by the soldiers to their government -, the opposite idea was incubating in the groundwater of the military units: many came to the conviction that that a military coup was really necessary.

They had lost confidence in a political solution to the crisis and the tension in the Army was increasing.

The “committee of 15”

According to a text about the Tanquetazo written by Roberto Arancibia, professor of military history at the Chilean Army War Academy, “despite the failure of the coup, it generated great sympathy among part of the population and, particularly, in the young officers of the Armed Forces”.

This is also how Fermandois explains it.

“After the Tanquetazo, the minority that supported the overthrow of Allende became the majority. Andhe high command realized that he no longer dominated his officers. He was losing control. And the Armed Forces live on obedience,” says Fermandois.

The historian adds that it was at that moment that the “committee of 15” was formed, a small group made up of high-ranking commanders of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, which is credited with coordinating the military coup of September 11. from 1973.

“This committee began to talk. They agreed that they had to do something, that they were responsible to their branches. And they decided to present a kind of ultimatum to the government,” says Fermandois.

As detailed by the renowned Chilean journalist Mónica González in her book “The conspiracy: the thousand and one days of the coup”, this “ultimatum” (which was actually a memorandum) demanded “immediate measures” from Allende at the economic and internal level to deal with the crisis.

However, “even though the document can only be read as a military intervention, neither the President nor his minister reacted,” writes Mónica González.

But for many historians, any reaction at that point would have been useless, since the decision to strike a final blow to overthrow Allende had already been taken.

The Final Blow of 9/11

Among other things, the “Tanquetazo” helped the intelligence units of the Armed Forces to measure the counterattack capacity of the Popular Unity in the event of a possible military coup.

“The generals realized that the leftist forces were not working as they should. In fact, there is a Cuban intelligence report that says something like ‘we are strange, they could have attacked the tanks with Molotov cocktails’. They were outraged because they did not there had been a real reaction,” says Fermandois.

Roberto Thieme, who was a member of Patria y Libertad and was behind the frustrated operation that June 29, assures BBC Mundo that that day the opponents were convinced that there was no significant response from an “armed people.”

“The Tanquetazo helped the military to plan the final coup on September 11. There is no doubt about that,” he says.

Thieme affirms that another of the consequences of the “Tanquetazo” was the “political end” of the Patria y Libertad movement.

“It was the death of the movement from a political point of view. We thought that one day we were going to come to power with a popular nationalist plan. But the fact that the directives have taken refuge created an image of cowardice. The movement was left headless scattered,” he explains.

On the other hand, after the failed overthrow the defense preparations of the left also intensified.

“Several politicians went to Eastern Europe to ask for weapons. Fidel Castro had also sent weapons. But it was not an effective operation,” says Fermandois.

74 days after the Tanquetazo, Chile experienced one of the most painful moments in its political history.

The final blow perpetuated by the Armed Forces -this time totally cohesive and led by Augusto Pinochet- led the country to a long military dictatorship that left a balance of more than three thousand dead and 38 thousand victims of crimes against humanity, according to the Commission Valech, an organization created to clarify the identity of people who suffered deprivation of liberty and torture.

Today, 50 years after that sad episode, Chile continues to analyze the causes that led it there and tries to reconcile with its past.

