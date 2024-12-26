With the arrival of Christmas, There are many content creators who are inspired by this – for many, longed for – time of year to surprise their followers. Proof of this is The Grefg, who a few weeks ago decided go out to the streets of Madrid with David Bisbal for sing Christmas carols and, reciently, has raffled off a luxury car personalized.

On this occasion, however, they have been Willyrex, Lolito and Staxx who, dressed as Santa Claus, have starred in a most memorable scene when they got stuck, unexpectedly, in an elevator. And it is that the streamers have decided to face these possible moments of stress in the most relaxed way possible: singing carols.

Apparently, the trio of influencers had been entrusted with the mission of making gifts to strangers, So, putting themselves into the role of Santa Claus, they decided to go out into the street, ready to bring a smile or two to others. However, their work was soon interrupted after, after leaving some orders, they got locked in the elevator of a block of flats.

“We are on the ninth, but there are not nine floors, Do you understand what I want to tell you?” Staxx explained, to the perplexity of the other two creators. Between the humor and the nerves of the situation, the youtubers they asked for help to the emergency services, although, given the long wait for the firefighters to arrive, they decided to play music.

“He’s starting to get delirious, huh,” Willyrex commented as he saw Staxx lying on the floor, engrossed in the music. Once the fire truck arrived at the building, however, the carols had begun to gain ground. “But isn’t that from the Three Wise Men?” Lolito asked, in a humorous tone, while listening to his companion sing A donkey goes towards Bethlehem.

In the midst of this ‘conflict’ between Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men, and without stopping singing classic Christmas carols, the seven firefighters – and the elevator technician – who intervened in this ‘Christmas rescue’ They managed to get them out of the elevator. Thus, after a most surreal hour in which the youtubers They didn’t lose a bit of their sense of humor, they headed to a shopping center to continue “messing around” by handing out gifts.