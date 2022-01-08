At this point, absolutely no one is surprised that Gerard Piqué speaks on social networks about certain controversial or current issues. It was clear that having a controversy related to his person was not going to be less.
We woke up yesterday with a piece of news in which TV3 stated that some Barcelona players would be receiving a much higher salary than what was applauded in their day. In the news they assured that Piqué earned around 28 million, Busquets 23 and Jordi Alba 20.
It does not take a genius to realize that it was a simple gesture by the press to try to destabilize the club in a difficult situation, but the Catalan central defender did not want to be left behind.
Hours after the publication of the news, Gerard Piqué published a tweet, which we will attach below, in which his payroll as of December 30 was perfectly observed. Accompanying the figure he wrote the following sentence: “Characters like this one charging from a public television to defend their friends. Here you have 50% of my payroll collected as of December 30. Respect yourself a little. “
We are more than used to seeing the Barcelona defender respond through social networks to criticism and / or attempts by journalists to delve further into the club’s wound. People who do not shy away from anything and show their faces when the situation requires it is what Barcelona needs right now.
#stick #Piqué #TV3 #due #controversy #surrounding #salary
Leave a Reply