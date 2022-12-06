Throughout history, Brazil has had very powerful teams, especially offensively speaking. La Canarinha has always been a cradle of talent: Pelé, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Romario, Bebeto, Garrincha, Rivaldo…
But now a generation of footballers has arrived who can make history again with Neymar as the axis of the project, escorted by Vini Jr, Raphinha, Richarlison, Paquetá… And not only that, one of the best things about this team is that the replacements they have on the bench are of the same profile as their starters: Martinelli, Rodrygo, Antony, Gabriel Jesús… Without a doubt, today Brazil is the candidate team to win the World Cup, and for that reason, from 90min, I We bring you the starting XI from the last time Brazil was World Champion:
STARTING LINEUP
Goal: frames
Defenses: Lucio, Edmilson, Roque Jr.
Medullary: Cafu, Gilberto Silva, Kleberson, Roberto Carlos.
Hitch: Ronaldinho
Forwards: Rivaldo, Ronaldo
A dream team that beat Germany 0-2 in the final with two goals from the best striker of all time, Ronaldo ”El Fenómeno”. That Brazilian team won all the World Cup matches. They won all three in the group stage to qualify as top of the group and faced Belgium, England and Turkey to reach the grand final.
Today’s Brazil will no longer be able to match those records because they lost in the last group game against Cameroon, but they are here to make their own history. They have a very balanced team in all lines and despite having a great attack, without a doubt, what should be highlighted about this team is the defense. Marquinhos and Thiago Silva continue to be the starting pair, and having shallow wingers like Militao and Alex Sandro are the key to this team. We are in front of a possible World Champion.
