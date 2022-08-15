It all started after Tottenham’s equalizer through a strike from Pierre Emile Hojbjerg that unleashed madness at Stamford Bridge. Antonio Conte celebrated the goal with rage in the face of Thomas Tuchel, which caused an atmosphere of tension to begin to breathe in the London stadium from then on.
The attitude of the Italian coach was contemptible, but the reaction of the Chelsea manager was not far behind. Both completely lost their roles after Tottenham’s goal, and the rest of the game was a give and take of both.
With a minute remaining for the referee to blow the whistle for the end of the match, Harry Kane leveled the match with a header from a corner, which was the icing on the cake of the clash between the two. The referee signaled the end of the game, the precise moment in which both coaches went to say goodbye. The two technicians shook hands without stopping, as they continued walking, and neither saw fit to let go of the other.
This gesture caused Tuchel and Conte to end up facing each other, generating a brawl whose images have gone around the football planet.
The situation that was experienced yesterday at the end of the game was completely unfortunate. The two coaches ended up losing the papers after spending the ninety minutes provoking each other. This type of attitude is what ends up staining a beautiful football game like the one that was yesterday, because in all the media they are talking about the encounter much more than the good game of both teams and the epic draw of Tottenham.
We will see if the Football League decides to sanction any of the technicians, but that these types of images continue to be experienced within a game rectangle, a place where the protagonists are the 22 players and the ball, is very sad.
