The advance of The island of temptations left an image that went viral, that of Montoya ripping off his shirt. However, the reason for that action was not seen until the next program. It was all caused by the approach of his girlfriend, Anita, with Manuel.

The Utrerano was the one who saw the most images of his partner, although they were not good. “What a shame of an aunt, she says those things to me“, he complained when he saw his partner’s fooling around with the tempter. “I’m very disappointed, I don’t believe it,” he told Sandra Barneda.

At one point, Montoya thought he saw a kiss on the mouth between the two, although that was not the case. He got up and went to the beach to cry alone. “Come back!” the presenter asked. “I don’t want to be here, I’m leaving“, the boy repeated through tears.

The trigger for the situation was when Anita was seen on the tablet inviting Manuel to sleep with herand is doing it. “Nooo!” the boyfriend shouted as he took off his shirt, due to the accumulated stress. His companions hugged him, but he couldn’t handle the anxiety.

“I’m leaving, with all my heart,” he said, heading towards Sandra. “Thanks for coming. A kiss, darling, really“He gave the presenter two kisses. His companions managed to keep him from leaving, while he did not stop crying and trembling because he felt betrayed. “My family had me as an idiot, and look,” he finally complained.

