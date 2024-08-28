“Very funny.” “Amazing.” “A delicious madness.” “Crazy and amazing.” These were the feelings most often repeated by some contenders to define the tomato war in Buñol, the popular international festival of La Tomatina. Up to 22,000 people (15,000 paying to enter and the rest, local residents) were expected to participate in the battle of all against all that ended at 1 pm with an initial playful part, according to the expression of the countless sides facing each other for an hour. “It is a great “Party,” said Belgian Eduard in a mixture of English and Spanish, covered in the remains of the red fruit. Just like his grandson Lucas, who has accompanied him on his eighth visit to this scandalous, far from discreet party, which is liberating for many, but wasteful for others, which dyes everything around it red and bids farewell to the Spanish summer month of August in a picturesque and fun way. Seven trucks have unloaded at a snail’s pace nearly 150,000 kilos of ripe, pear-shaped tomatoes through the streets of the centre of the Valencian town.

Participants in one of the seven trucks where tomatoes are thrown, this Wednesday in Buñol. Eva Manez (REUTERS) A young man throws tomatoes during the festival in Buñol, this Wednesday. Alberto Saiz (AP) The tomato battle starts at noon and ends at 1 p.m., although before and after there are numerous bars with music and various activities, distributed throughout the beautiful mountain town, 40 kilometers from Valencia. Biel Aliño (EFE) All the kilos have been produced this year at Frutas y Verduras Massanassa in Silla (Valencia) where they say they have been planning production since the end of April. Alberto Saiz (AP/ LaPresse) La Tomatina is a Festival of International Tourist Interest, which brings together people from all over the world, with a special presence from Asian countries. Alberto Saiz (AP/ LaPresse) A participant bathes in tomato pulp. Eva Manez (REUTERS) Several people covered in tomato take part in the Tomatina festival, this Wednesday. Alberto Saiz (AP/ LaPresse) General view of the celebration in the Valencian city of Buñol, this Wednesday. Alberto Saiz (AP/ LaPresse) The president of Valencia, Carlos Mazón, participates in the Tomatina from one of the trucks. Biel Aliño (EFE) Celebratory atmosphere of La Tomatina, this Wednesday in Buñol. Eva Manez (REUTERS) Participants from one of the seven trucks throw tomatoes at the battle attendees. Alberto Saiz (AP/ LaPresse) This year, as a novelty, VIP tickets have been sold, costing 500 euros, which offer the possibility of getting on the truck to throw tomatoes to “have the experience of what we in Buñol experienced”. Jorge Gil (Europa Press) Several participants hold up a Palestinian flag during the celebration. Biel Aliño (EFE) Participants collect and throw tomatoes during the battle. Alberto Saiz (AP/ LaPresse)

However ripe and soft the chosen fruit may be, the impact of a tomato can cause damage, as can be seen from the expressions of some participants, many of them wearing swimming goggles to protect their eyes. “Sometimes we have to explain to some foreigners that it is better to split or break the tomato, especially if it is a bit hard, before throwing it, but in general the people behave well,” said Cristian Más, 40 years old. Both he and his friend Mamen, 49, also a local, agree that the biggest change in recent years is the notable increase in visitors from India.

This is the case of Vishunpriya, a 27-year-old student who agreed to write her name despite the hustle and bustle of the people crowding the streets. She and a friend, whose handwriting was indecipherable, recognized that the great success of the Bollywood film The next step is to increase the number of miles(You only live once), from 2011, which tells the story of three Indian friends partying through Spain with a stop at the Tomatina, has been instrumental in popularising it in the most populous country in the world (1.44 billion inhabitants). The organisation confirms the increase in Indian media among the more than 150 accredited. Various websites and television channels from around the world have connected live to the tomato throwing and the truck procession which this year included the presence of the Valencian president, Carlos Mazón, riding on the first of them, who has thrown and distributed the red fruit like anyone else.

In Japan, the Tomatina is also a well-known and popular festival, as confirmed by several members of a large family from the Asian country who, as early as eight in the morning, marched towards the centre of Buñol, all dressed in immaculate white, like a canvas to be painted with tomato juice. As is usual before the battle, white dominated the crowd, although many naked torsos of young people, and not so young, were also seen displaying their pectorals. The neighbours have collaborated by cooling the contenders with water from their balconies, although the overcast sky has reduced this year the intense heat with which the festival is usually celebrated, which has its roots in a neighbourhood dispute in 1945, which ended with a tomato throwing.

Tomatina contenders in the heat of battle this Wednesday in Buñol. Eva Manez (REUTERS)

After the heat of the battle, numerous queues of visitors have formed to wait their turn to clean themselves with the neighbours’ hoses or the showers provided. Meanwhile, the municipal services were busy trying to leave no trace of the tomato thrown at a festival that had to limit and control access years ago, imposing the payment of an entrance fee (15 euros, the simplest, this year), to avoid the collapse of the town that had an influx of almost 40,000 visitors at one edition.

“The control of the people is the biggest change that has occurred in recent years,” said Cristian. “The situation was unsustainable and now it is much more controlled. There is also much more respect for women now. Before, some people tried to take the girls’ shirts off. Now, people immediately turn against anyone who tries to do so or if they see any abuse,” said Mamen, a resident of Buñol and veteran of many Tomatinas.