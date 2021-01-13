In Cantando 2020 (El Trece, 22.45), today, Tuesday, the last round was held prior to the semifinals that will take place tomorrow and the day after to reach the grand final of the contest on Friday.

With five pairs in competition, a Super Duel. At the beginning of the broadcast, the drivers brought the five pairs to the center of the track: Tyago Griffo and Lissa Vera (replaces Gladys La Bomba Tucumana, sick with Covid), Agustín “Cachete” Sierra and Inbal Comedi, Dan Breitman and Flor Anca, Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo Tapari, Brian Lanzelotta and Ángela Leiva.

After his absence on Monday due to the storm that destroyed his house, Rocio Quiroz He returned to the track of the program produced by LaFlia, Marcelo Tinelli’s company, to sing along with his partner Rodrigo Tapari.

Rocío Quiroz, still in pain from the drama she experienced with the destruction of her home, returned to the track of Cantando 2020 with her partner Rodrigo Tapari. Capture TV.

“I want to thank you all for your words and your messages as soon as they found out what happened to me,” Rocío said excitedly. Thank God we are all fine. The material comes and goes. We wanted to finish the house, to live more comfortably with my baby, but the important thing is that we are fine. “

“Today I came to the program because reaching this instance of the contest is a great opportunity for me,” said Quiroz.

“I warmly thank Moria (Casán), because he sent me messages throughout the night to offer me to come and live at his house while I fix mine“, the participant was excited

“Moria is not going to tell it, but in addition to offering you her house to live in, she was working to help you rebuild yours,” he intervened. Angel De Brito.

Moria Casán He then explained what had happened: “This morning, a friend connected me to tell me that a very prestigious lawyer, Andrés Sánchez Ibarra, donated one million pesos in construction materials that they will be sent to Chascomús, to Rocío’s house. Here there is no politics, there is no lie, there is nothing. You will receive the materials. ”

Rocío Quiroz returned to the track of Cantando 2020 with her partner Rodrigo Tapari. Capture TV.

Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo Tapari they sang “I dedicated myself to lose you”, by Alejandro Fernández.

“We did not think we would get here. The fans are family because they have been from the ground up. They are incredible! His love is unconditional and we are very grateful. They are always waiting for us: at the end of the Cantando and at the end of each show, “said Rocío after the performance.

In addition, Rocío Quiroz, gave a message of gratitude and love for her father, who was the one who urged her to return to the track after the accident in which her house was destroyed due to the storm.

Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo Tapari performed “I dedicated myself to perderte”, by Alejandro Fernández, in Cantando 2020. Capture TV.

The system for the Super Duel consists of all couples doing their respective musical numbers, the jury made up of Nacha Guevara, Karina La Princesita, Oscar Mediavilla and Moria Casán save three couples, and the other two are subject to public vote.

ACE