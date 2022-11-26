Tatiana Clouthierthe former secretary of Economy of the president’s administration Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorconfessed in an interview the reasons why he resigned from his position.

The former head of the Secretary of Economy during the administration of AMLOresigned from his position on October 6, 2022, an act that caused a great media uproar.

“I took a step to the baton, it’s what I have to do,” said the daughter of Manuel Clouthier (maquio) during an interview for The financialbefore confessing his reasons for resigning.

Tatiana Clouthier pointed to the Electoral Reform as one of his main reasons for resigning, without ruling out that there were actually more reasons.

“The president put a reform on the table, with yellow points, points that I do not necessarily agree with. But you have to enter into a debate, we live waiting for the moment to see when it is, and that is what the president did, I believe the moment “, said.

The multi-members must disappear: Tatiana Clouthier agrees with AMLO

Although Clouthier confessed to agreeing with the reduction of multi-member legislators, he pointed out that there were certain points with which he did not fully agree.

I remember when we were with Lorenzo CordovaI remember when we proposed the reduction of legislators, I also proposed the reduction of multi-member legislators, which seems to me to make no sense and now we are defending them, wow,” he said Tatiana Clouthier.

She reiterated that for her, it is “green” to reduce multi-member legislators. However, when asked about the “yellow” issue, she pointed out that the issue of legislators, the way in which we elect them, is worrisome.

Although, what he really disapproves of is whether or not “we should vote for the electoral advisers,” he said. He pointed out that, for example, in the case of the directors of the INAIit seemed strange to him that “the one being watched chooses who he is going to watch.”

We recommend you read:

“There are issues that must be discussed. Maybe not all the issues of the reform are ready to be approved right now. But how is it never time, they are never ready and so it doesn’t happen,” he said Tatiana Clouthier.

We began to discuss the labor reform in 2003 and the President Lopez Obrador He managed to make it a reality in 2019 wow.