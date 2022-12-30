“Olé, ole, ole, Cholooooo Simeone!”, was the cry that resounded on Thursday in the stands of the Metropolitano stadium in the middle of the Spanish night, during the match that his team, Atlético de Madrid, beat Elche 2-0, on date 15 of the Spanish League . It was only hours after the Argentine DT himself made a strong self-criticism about the performance of the mattress team this season. The fans made it clear that their idolatry is not in dispute, despite the fact that the club was left out of the international cups and must come back a huge distance in the championship with the leader Barcelona, ​​which accumulates 10 more points and has one less game.

Diego Simeone has been in charge of Atlético de Madrid for 11 years, which was one of the clubs that contributed the largest number of players to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He has history, successes and back. What is not known is the margin of patience of the fans, who did not let go of his hand, even though the team took 56 minutes to score a goal against the bottom of the table.

Welcome to the world champions

Rodrigo de Paul, Argentine player.

Of the Argentines, who returned to Spain this week after the celebrations for the title in Argentina, Angel Correa He was on the substitute bench, but did not enter, and they were not called up Rodrigo DePaul and Nahuel Molina. Likewise, they were on the field with their gold medals for the conquest of Qatar and they did not take away the best of memories: minutes before the start, the five club players who finished on the podium in the World Cup were specially presented and for There were some whistles from the three among warm applause, while Antoine Griezmann, runner-up with France, and Ivo Grbic, who had his bronze medal with Croatia, were cheered.

Atlético de Madrid took the lead in the second half, paradoxically just three minutes after full-back Mario Hermoso was sent off and thus the local wasted the extra player they had since the end of the initial stage, due to the red card seen by the central Gonzalo Verdú in the visitor. A World Cup combination broke the goalless equality on the scoreboard when Griezmann took a rebound inside the area and assisted the Portuguese Joao Félix, who headed to make it 1-0. Marcos Llorente and Álvaro Morata, two others who were in the World Cup, both with the Spanish team, had intervened in the play.

Tranquility came 16 minutes from the end, when the difference with fortune increased, accompanying the end of a very good individual action by Morata on the right. The forward left an opponent on the floor, entered the area, destabilized another opponent and the left-footed shot, demanded and already almost stepping on the penalty area, hit Omar Mascarell, rose, made a parable and slipped into the second stick. As he was lying on the ground, number 19 was surprised to get up because he had not seen the ball enter. It was the final 2-0. And near the epilogue, another red card, for Quina, again left the locals with an advantage in every way and the calm was greater.

