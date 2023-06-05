Jesus Navas He began his football career in 2000 at the Spanish club Sevilla F.C. moment in which he was 15 years old and was part of the quarry of this team.

Navas celebrated 20 years in football and the moment in which the player would leave for England to be part of the club is still remembered Manchester City.

The player from the palace, after spending 10 years at Sevilla, announced the sale of the player to the English club for 20 million euros in 2013, according to ‘Marca’.

“I can’t stop crying with emotion! This is great, my Sevilla! The Europa League is ours… and there are already seven!”, said Jesús Navas after Sevilla was crowned champion of the 2023 Europa League. Photo: Taken from Instagram J Navas 16

In this team Navas played 123 games, scored four goals and 16 assists in the Premier League. As for the cup, he played 28 games, scored four goals and assisted five goals. The international matches in which the player played were 31, however in these he did not score any goals.



The newspaper ‘Sport’ records that Navas’ departure from the light blue club in England was due to his lack of prominence, after the Spanish coach ‘Pep’ Guardiola joined the team, despite being very close.

At that time, Txiki Begiristain, City’s sporting director and directly responsible for his signing, said: “His professionalism and desire to win have been evident every day (…). “He has shown his involvement with the club at all times and We wish him the best.”

After four years in England, in 2017 he returned to the team that saw him emerge in this discipline: Sevilla FC. At the club he was an important player in the ‘Europa League’ qualifiers in matches played against the Italian teams Juventus and Inter Milan.

In 2018, according to the portal ‘El Desmarque’, Sevilla managers reached an agreement to change the name of the main stadium of the José Ramón Cisneros Sports City to Estadio Jesús Navas as a recognition of the player’s career in the club of this city.

In 2021, it was decided to extend for three more seasons the contract of Jesús Navas at Sevilladespite the fact that he has suffered some medical situations in the hip.

The club, due to the great season in the international tournament, had the opportunity to be in the final of the ‘Europa League’, whose match was played against the Italian team Roma FC in Hungary. The match ended 1-1, however the overall result was 4-1 in favor of the Sevillians, after a dispute over kicks from the penalty spot.

Jesús Navas started and came out in the 94th minute of the match. In this way, Seville reaches seven titles in this European tournament.

The player’s relationship with the club will possibly extend until 2024.

