As part of the preview for the final of the Copa del Rey in 90min we have decided to analyze the eleven that Real Madrid lined up the last time they reached the final of the tournament:
The legendary Spanish goalkeeper is an institution at Real Madrid. With his experience and leadership, he was one of the most important players on the team for many years.
The Spanish right-back is one of the most important players for Real Madrid. With his speed and ability to overflow, Carvajal is a great offensive addition to the team. In addition, his commitment to defensive tasks and his tactical intelligence make him a very complete player on the field.
The other starting central defender for Real Madrid was Spaniard Sergio Ramos. Ramos is one of the club’s most iconic players and has been instrumental in many important team victories.
The Portuguese central defender is an experienced player with great quality. Pepe is known for his aggressiveness and physical strength, which makes him a great defender in one-on-one situations. He had an exceptional past as a merengue.
The Portuguese left-back was a versatile and very complete player, capable of defending with solvency and contributing a lot in attack thanks to his great speed and dribbling skills. His presence on the field always brought a plus to the team.
The Spanish midfielder was in charge of directing the core of Real Madrid. With an enviable technique and vision of the game, Alonso was in charge of organizing the team’s game and recovering balls in the rival creation zone.
The Spanish midfielder was in charge of creating scoring chances for the team. With enviable technique and ability, Isco was the perfect link between the midfielder and the forward of Real Madrid.
The Croatian was another of the starting midfielders at that Real Madrid. With spectacular technical quality and a privileged vision of the game, Modrić was in charge of bringing creativity to the Merengue midfield. To this day he is still essential.
The Argentine winger was another of the key players in that Real Madrid. With an enviable ability to unbalance and goal scoring ability, Di María was the perfect complement for Bale in the Merengue forward. He scored the first goal of the match. The Argentine was an essential footballer in that Real Madrid of Carlo Ancelotti.
The Welsh winger was one of the team’s most decisive players at the time. With enviable speed and overflow, Bale was capable of making the difference at any time during the game. He scored the game-winner after an unlikely run in which he tore apart Marc Bartra.
The French striker was in charge of scoring the goals for the team. With spectacular technique and ability, Benzema was the perfect finisher for the chances the team created. He wasn’t as good a player as he is now.
