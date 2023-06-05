Real Madrid in 2008 had a dream lineup, made up of world-class players. From Casillas’ safety in goal to Van Nistelrooy’s forceful goalscoring, we will review the team that left its mark on the history of the white club before the arrival of Karim Benzema.
Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas is a living football legend and was a mainstay in Real Madrid’s 2008 squad. His presence in goal was synonymous with defensive security and his ability to make impressive saves made him stand out as one of the best goalkeepers of the world
Spanish right-back Michel Salgado was a tireless and tenacious player on the pitch. His dedication and claw were undeniable, becoming a real wall on the right wing.
Italian defender Fabio Cannavaro was a key player in Real Madrid’s 2008 line-up. Despite his relatively short stature for a central defender, Cannavaro made up for it with his tactical intelligence, aggressiveness and ability to read the game.
Although Sergio Ramos was in the right-back position at the time, his versatility and quality make him worthy of a place in the lineup. Ramos, still young at the time, already showed his talent and leadership in defense for Real Madrid.
Brazilian left-back Marcelo was known for his technical ability, speed and ability to break into attack. Although he was still young and developing back then, his talent was already evident. Marcelo became one of the best left-backs in the history of Real Madrid.
Gago was another key member of Real Madrid’s line-up in 2008. Gago stood out for his recovery ability, his tactical intelligence and his passing accuracy
Guti was a player with an exceptional vision of the game and an enviable technical quality. His ability to distribute the ball and create dangerous plays made him a fundamental player in Real Madrid’s midfield. Guti was a true master of the pass and his creativity brought a touch of magic to the team.
Brazilian winger Robinho was known for his skill and dribbling in tight spaces. With his agility and speed, Robinho was able to outrun defenders and create scoring chances.
The Dutch winger Arjen Robben was a real whirlwind on the pitch. With his speed, dribbling skills and his ability to unbalance opposing defences, Robben was a lethal weapon in Real Madrid’s attack. Where he really succeeded was at FC Bayern.
Raúl González Blanco was the soul of Real Madrid at that time. His leadership, dedication and scoring nose made him a benchmark both on and off the field. Raúl was a tireless player, capable of anything. He the idol of an entire generation.
Van Nistelrooy was a true box predator, with an innate ability to position himself and finish plays with precision. His presence in the eleven guaranteed goals and constant danger for the opposing goal. Lethal.
