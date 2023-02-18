Mexico.- After Juan Soler was romantically related to Paulina Market on social networks and various media, his ex-wife came out to give her opinion about this new romance of the actor.

The relationship between Soler and Paulina It was revealed a few weeks ago, where the couple in love have appeared on social networks very happy, which is why the video recently began to go viral. video where the actor’s ex-wife stated what she thought about this.

It was precisely the program Aztec TV‘Windowing’, that the announcement of Maki Soler was revealed, where the actress points out that she does not like to make a novel out of her private life.

Maki Soler assures that she thought a lot about whether it would be prudent to send a video explaining her feelings about her thinking about her ex-husband’s romance.

“For me it is important to tell them that my life is not negotiable, that I do not publish my life, that I do not like to put on a show with my relationships or with my life. In fact, almost no one, only my very close circle, very closed, knows what my sentimental situation is and I have decided to keep it that way out of respect for my daughters,” said the 48-year-old artist.

It was after this moment that the famous also indicated that she feels respect for those people who do like to show off their romances, taking the father of her daughters, Juan Soler, as an example.

Maki revealed that she still feels a lot affection and respect by his ex-partner, thus guaranteeing that the woman with whom he decides to share his life will like him wonderfully.

“John, I love you. He is the father of my daughters, “he said, later adding:” The person he is with is going to like me too, because I’m sure he will choose the right person to share his days, his life, his months.

But that was not all, but the beautiful Argentine actress was very clear and informed that she does not intend to speak about this subject again, announcing that her marriage to the soap opera heartthrob came to an end four years ago.

“I think that everyone has the right to rebuild their life,” she said to explain that she will not give interviews again, sending good wishes and happiness to Juan Soler, because according to her “if he is happy my daughters will be happy.”