Mexico. – A video where the singer went viral on Tik Tok edwin luna After visiting a famous supermarket and having done all the shopping, when he left he realized that his luxurious van was intentionally scratched.

The vocalist and leader of the group “La Trakalosa de Monterrey” was shopping for the New Year with his wife Kimberly Flores, however, when the couple went to the parking lot where they were parked his luxurious van of the black Suburban brand, they noticed that on the side of the driver’s door it had a scratch that covered almost the entire door.

This was the reaction of Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores when they scratched their luxurious truck

Edwin Luna, surprised by the scratch on the part of his door, began to point out the mark, which mysteriously arrived there, the singer reacted angrily to the unexpected incident and he quickly assured that it was someone who had done it intentionally with some keys, well, the line was the size was smallhowever, covered much of the door front of the truck.

Likewise, the content creator and wife of Edwin Luna, Kimberly Flores reacted angrily, to previously send some forceful profanity to the unknown person who made the paint wear and that from afar the line that covered centimeters of the front door of the black truck was notorious.

However, upon reaching the parking lot and see his luxurious striped truckno one who could be suspected, was there, so the incident of the line caused intentionally, the culprit was not found and left as an unfinished incidentso that the damage had to be repaired by the singer Edwin Luna originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León.

“I’m sorry, they should respect what belongs to others”, “That they put a Dash Canara on the truck so they know who it was, those cameras are very good for recording, if someone approaches it activates and records”, “How barbaric, but what one does is what we receive, beautiful greetings”, “This is how it happens when people are envious”, “It always happens to me and what courage it gives me”, “It gives me courage, every time I see one in my cart and he as if nothing, or he will already be used to it ”, were some of the comments that users wrote before Edwin Luna’s reaction to seeing his scratched truck.