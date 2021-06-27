Raymond Ayala, known worldwide as Daddy Yankee, and Mireddys González have built a solid family, which began in 1994 when the couple decided to marry in their native Puerto Rico. Despite the media coverage of the reggaeton career, the ‘Big Boss’ has managed to keep his intimate and private life away from the flashes and cameras.

Product of their love, the couple has three children: Yamilette, Jeremy and Jesaaelys . The latter turned 25 a few days ago and celebrated it with all her giving alongside her boyfriend and his family. However, neither she nor the interpreter of “La Gasolina” expected the great surprise that the couple of the youngest of their daughters had planned.

Jesaaelys entered the main table of the decoration of her birthday party and was received by each of the guests, who carried a white candle. At the end of her tour, Carlos Olmo, her boyfriend, asked her to turn around to kneel before her and take out the engagement ring that she had saved.

The girl who was turning a quarter of a century covered her mouth in surprise and for a few moments did not know what to say. His mother, Mireddys, tried to give him a hand by asking, “Yes or no?” This did not seem to please Daddy Yankee, who gave him a little push so that he does not pressure his offspring.

Finally, the honoree accepted the proposal of her partner and generated the applause of all the guests, as well as the smile of her parents. Jesaaelys herself used her Instagram account, where she exceeds one million followers, to share the moment. “I have good news for you. (…) I said yes, ”he said next to the video of his request for a hand.

