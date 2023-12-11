The Colombian National Team On Sunday, December 10, they played their first of two friendly matches in the United States, and defeated Venezuela 1-0.

The match was marked by the original failures presented by the international TV signal, which made the transmission of the RCN and Caracol channels difficult.

The first 30 minutes of the game had the problem and the channels had to take alternative measures to carry the signal to the entire country.

Caracol had to broadcast the match with a grass-level camera, while RCN had a panoramic camera that did not reveal part of the playing field.

How did the rating go?

This Monday the 'rating' data for Sunday, December 109, published by Kantar Ibope Media, was released.

The figures indicate that the game on Canal Caracol was the most watched of the day in Colombian homes, with 9.09.

RCN, for its part, registered 2.73 with the same match.

Even in Caracol the preview of the match was viewed more, with 5.55.

