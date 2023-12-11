You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Transmission Colombia vs. Venezuela.
Social networks and FCF
Transmission Colombia vs. Venezuela.
The match was marked by technical failures that occurred on the international signal.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian National Team On Sunday, December 10, they played their first of two friendly matches in the United States, and defeated Venezuela 1-0.
The match was marked by the original failures presented by the international TV signal, which made the transmission of the RCN and Caracol channels difficult.
The first 30 minutes of the game had the problem and the channels had to take alternative measures to carry the signal to the entire country.
Caracol had to broadcast the match with a grass-level camera, while RCN had a panoramic camera that did not reveal part of the playing field.
How did the rating go?
This Monday the 'rating' data for Sunday, December 109, published by Kantar Ibope Media, was released.
The figures indicate that the game on Canal Caracol was the most watched of the day in Colombian homes, with 9.09.
RCN, for its part, registered 2.73 with the same match.
Even in Caracol the preview of the match was viewed more, with 5.55.
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#rating #battle #Caracol #RCN #Colombia #Venezuela
Leave a Reply