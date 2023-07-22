The love story between Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía has been very complicated since it came to light that it began as a infidelity from former footballer to Shakira after more than a decade together.

Throughout Gerard Piqué’s relationship with Clara Chia Marticriticism has been part of the daily life of both, and it is that both social networks and the media continue to attack them for their love affair.

Although when the infidelity of the 36-year-old Catalan came to light, he wanted to keep their relationship discreet, it was very difficult to do so, so he finally ended up making his romance with the public relationsist public through the platform of instagram with a Photography by his side.

This is how the 24-year-old girl was sentenced to the attacks, especially after Shakira will launch its collaboration with bizarrewhere he lashes out at her and the father of her children.

“She has the name of a good person, clearly it’s not what it sounds like,” “You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury” or “I’m big on you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” are some of the hints that the Colombian singer launched in ‘Session #53’.

However, it seems that the connection that exists between the couple is much stronger than the hate they receive on a daily basis, because although it seems that they have everything against them, they have only dedicated themselves to showing that they are happier and more in love than ever.

