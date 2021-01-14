Palmeiras and Santos will meet in the grand final of this Copa Libertadores 2020 after eliminating River Plate and Boca Juniors respectively in the semifinals. He Verdao will seek his second title, after the one achieved in 1999, in what will be his fifth final while the team peixe he is going for his fourth cup, this edition also being his fifth duel to lift the title.

How many finals were there between Brazilian teams?

In this atypical Copa Libertadores 2020, marked by the stoppage and delay forced by the coronavirus pandemic, The third final between Brazilian teams will be played since it was created in 1960. Palmeiras or Santos will replace as champion the also Brazilian Flamengo, who beat River Plate in the 2019 final.

Notably CONMEBOL regulations from years ago caused teams from the same country to face each other in previous rounds to avoid, precisely, that two teams from the same place would meet in the final.

What finals were there before Palmeiras-Santos?

The two Brazilian finals that took place before this Copa Libertadores 2020 took place in the 2005 and 2006 editions. In the 2005 Copa Libertadores, Sao Paulo was proclaimed champion after thrashing in the return match against Atlético Paranaense (4-0 after 1-1 in the first leg). A year later, his own Sao Paulo succumbed to Internacional after falling 1-2 in the first leg and drawing two in the second leg.