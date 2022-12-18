Lali Esposito she was chosen to represent Argentina with her voice in the run-up to the final match between Argentina and France for the 2022 World Cup. When the time came, the singer appeared on the Lusail stadium field to sing the anthem.

Her appearance on the screen caused great emotion to her compatriots, who congratulated her on this important feat in her artistic career. After her debut, a French interpreter did the same with her country’s anthem.

Lali Espósito received the applause of the public before the start of the final match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Argentina and France. Photo: composition/AFP

Lali Espósito is announced to sing the national anthem of Argentina

The announcement of the participation of Lali Espósito in the opening of the final match between Argentina and France was given only hours before the long-awaited meeting. Days ago, many wondered who would be the artist who would interpret the stanzas of the Argentine anthem before the confrontation of the Albiceleste team in Arab lands.

Lali Esposito in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Lali Espósito speaks after singing in the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Several minutes after his debut at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Lali Espósito turned to his social networks to thank him for the opportunity to be part of the closing of the sports tournament. Likewise, she praised Argentina for her recent achievements in soccer.

“This is more than I could dream of…and look, I always dreamed big. I am from the most beautiful country in the world! ”, Wrote the interpreter.